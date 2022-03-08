MCMANN, SHANNON LOUISE

Arrest Date/Time: 03/08/2022 | 07:40

Date of Birth: 01/04/1974 Age: 48 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 28 BONEFISH AVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: BARTENDER in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 49 JENNY LN, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEXANDRIA HRADECKY - MCSO\ROAD PATROL - SECTOR 7

Incident #: MCSO22CAD039928 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001852

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Felony Count(s) of 806.13.1b3 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

