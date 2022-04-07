MCMENNAMY, JEFFERY

Arrest Date/Time: 04/06/2022 | 23:18

Date of Birth: 12/30/1971 Age: 50 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1319 UNITED, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 301 OVERSEAS HWY,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD058679 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002802

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

