Arrest Date/Time: 05/27/2022 | 22:48

Date of Birth: 03/26/1979 Age: 43 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 129 TOPPINO INDUSTRIAL DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: MECHANIC

Arrest Location: 129 TOPPINO INDUSTRIAL DR,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD092405 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004318

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.03.2 BATTERY

Recommended for you