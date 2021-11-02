MCRAE, VERTIA KATRINA

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/02/2021 | 00:01
Date of Birth: 12/30/1975 Age: 45 Gender: F Race: B
Address: 513 6TH AVE, HOMESTEAD, FL 33030
Occupation: CREW MEMBER in ISLAMORADA
Arrest Location: 88601 OVERSEAS HWY, PLANTATION KEY
Arresting Officer/Agency: NERELYS VIDAL - MCSO\DIST 6 D SHIFT
Incident #: MCSO21CAD167607 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007943
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2b MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL