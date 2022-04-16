MEDEROS, DEVON PATRICK

Arrest Date/Time: 04/16/2022 | 02:05

Date of Birth: 02/28/1997 Age: 25 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 470 BAHIA AVE, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: BARTENDER in CUDJOE KEY

Arrest Location: 97600 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD064772 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003080

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH