MEDINA, FELIPE NILES

Arrest Date/Time: 11/03/2021 | 13:22
Date of Birth: 12/17/1982 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 414 AMELIA ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: Unknown
Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST
Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS
Incident #: MCSO21CAD168377 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007994
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Unknown Count(s) of 893.13(6)(b) 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.135.1c1 HEROIN-TRAFFIC 1 Unknown Count(s) of 893.13(6)(a)