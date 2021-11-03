MEDINA, ZJAMAHRI MIGUEL

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 11/03/2021 | 01:54
Date of Birth: 01/09/2001 Age: 20 Gender: M Race: B
Address: 460 AVE E, BIG COPPIT, FL 33040
Occupation: CASHIER in STOCK ISLAND
Arrest Location: e2 11th ave, STOCK ISLAND
Arresting Officer/Agency: NICHOLAS GALBO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO21CAD168143 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007980
Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY