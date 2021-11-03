MEDINA, ZJAMAHRI MIGUEL

Arrest Date/Time: 11/03/2021 | 01:54

Date of Birth: 01/09/2001 Age: 20 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 460 AVE E, BIG COPPIT, FL 33040

Occupation: CASHIER in STOCK ISLAND

Arrest Location: e2 11th ave, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: NICHOLAS GALBO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD168143 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007980

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY