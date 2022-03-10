MENDEZ-HERNANDEZ, GILBERTO

Arrest Date/Time: 03/09/2022 | 23:10

Date of Birth: 09/17/1966 Age: 55 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 4403 VIRGINIA AVE, TAMPA, FL 33614

Occupation: DEMOLITION in TAMPA

Arrest Location: 55TH STREET, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: CONNOR ONEILL - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD041069 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001932

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.10b1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.80.1 TRANSP DANGEROUS MATERIAL

