MENDOZA GUERRERO, MAGGER A

Arrest Date/Time: 11/20/2021 | 04:31

Date of Birth: 09/15/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 11394 4 ST, MIAMI, FL 33172

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: US1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOSHUA BRADY - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD176417 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008420

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL