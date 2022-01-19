MENENDEZ DE DUARTE, YOSELIN ELISABET

Arrest Date/Time: 01/19/2022 | 09:56

Date of Birth: 03/29/1993 Age: 28 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 12921 253RD ST, PRINCETON, FL 33032

Occupation: HOUSEKEEPING

Arrest Location: SNAKE CREEK BRID / 86 MM, PLANTATION KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: DYLLON HANSEN - MCSO\DIST 6 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD010532 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000522

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 843.15.1b FAILURE TO APPEAR

