MENES, JOEL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 22:03

Date of Birth: 09/09/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 6500 MALONEY AVE LOT43, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEX FIERRO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035634 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001687

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 806.13.1b1 DAMAGE PROP-CRIM MISCH

Recommended for you