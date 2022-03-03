Arrest Date/Time: 03/02/2022 | 19:48

Date of Birth: 07/09/1962 Age: 59 Gender: F Race: O

Address: 1500 12TH TER, BOCA RATON, FL 33486

Occupation: FINACIAL BOOK KEEPIN

Arrest Location: 5271 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: BRANDON WARE ROGERS - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD036262 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001715

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1c DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

