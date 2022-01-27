MEYER, JUSTIN AUGUST

Arrest Date/Time: 01/27/2022 | 16:18

Date of Birth: 12/06/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2709 STAPLES AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: CHARTER BOAT CAPTIAN

Arrest Location: STAPLES AVE, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - NARCOTICS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD015470 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000732

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS