MEYERS, JONATHON ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 01/29/2022 | 01:38

Date of Birth: 05/15/1972 Age: 49 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 3901 BAHIA VISTA STREET, SARASOTA, FL 34232

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD016372 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000768

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

