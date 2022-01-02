MILLER, AMANDA MARLIS

Arrest Date/Time: 01/02/2022 | 01:43

Date of Birth: 02/13/1996 Age: 25 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 306 LANCE LN, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: STUDENTS in KEY LARGO

Arrest Location: 102525 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC

Incident #: MCSO22CAD000612 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000027

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you