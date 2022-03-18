MILLER, ANTHONY ANDREW

Arrest Date/Time: 03/18/2022 | 13:17

Date of Birth: 07/23/1965 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1110 EATON STREET, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: US-1 5MM, KEY HAVEN

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD046610 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002208

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.4 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.3c1 DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

