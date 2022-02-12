Arrest Date/Time: 02/11/2022 | 21:42

Date of Birth: 01/29/1992 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 68 STREET , MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: MEGHAN FOSTER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD024653 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001174

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.063.1 HIT AND RUN