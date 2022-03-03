MILLIGAN, BRENDAN COLIN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/01/2022 | 11:44

Date of Birth: 10/05/1981 Age: 40 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2170 LETHA COURT, STUART, FL 34994

Occupation: CARPENTER in PALM CITY

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDREW PASKIEWICZ - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035386 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001665

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you