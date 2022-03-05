MILLION, EARL RAYMOND

Arrest Date/Time: 03/04/2022 | 22:30

Date of Birth: 05/19/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 31159 AVE F, BIG PINE KEY, FL 33043

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 31159 AVE F, BIG PINE

Arresting Officer/Agency: ALEX FIERRO - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD037837 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001780

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION