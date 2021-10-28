MILLS, DOUGLAS KEASHAWN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Arrest Date/Time: 10/21/2021 | 00:21
Date of Birth: 05/14/1998 Age: 23 Gender: M Race: B
Address: 143 AIRSTREAM LN, TAVERNIER, FL 33070
Occupation: HOSPITALITY in ISLAMORADA
Arrest Location: 92MM US1/SR5, TAVERNIER
Arresting Officer/Agency: JOEL TORRES - MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - TRAFFIC
Incident #: MCSO21CAD161257 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007601
Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.2 RESIST OFFICER