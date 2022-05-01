MINA, FRANK

Arrest Date/Time: 04/30/2022 | 22:57
Date of Birth: 09/02/1969 Age: 52 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 1618 MICHIGAN AVE, MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139
Occupation: None
Arrest Location: 30351 OVERSEAS HWY,
Arresting Officer/Agency:
Incident #: MCSO22CAD073966 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003531
Charges: 2 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.261 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.13 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 318.14.3 RESIST OFFICER
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.