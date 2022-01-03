MIRACLE, DENNIS ALLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 01/03/2022 | 15:57

Date of Birth: 04/07/1958 Age: 63 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 679 HUNT ROAD, ALCOA, TN 37701

Occupation: RETIRED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: DANIELA REAMS - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD001435 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000081

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 562.45.1 LIQUOR TAX 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 562.15 LIQUOR TAX 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 562.01 LIQUOR TAX 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 562.451.2 LIQUOR-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 562.15 LIQUOR TAX 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 562.18 LIQUOR TAX 10 Felony Count(s) of 562.34 LIQUOR 1 Felony Count(s) of 562.34 LIQUOR