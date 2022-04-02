MIRANDA, RICHARD FELICIANO

Arrest Date/Time: 04/02/2022 | 05:06

Date of Birth: 12/04/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 906 ESTALL STREET, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: LANDSCAPER in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 107 MM US-1 SR-5 , KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD055664 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002651

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

