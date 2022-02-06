Arrest Date/Time: 02/06/2022 | 16:22

Date of Birth: 12/20/1961 Age: 60 Gender: M Race: W

Address: Unknown

Occupation: None

Arrest Location: 2OTH STREET, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: LANDON GARDNER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021467 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000998

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.041.3 BATTERY 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 784.03.1a1 BATTERY