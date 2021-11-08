MITCHELL-IRIZARRY, MARY ELLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/08/2021 | 15:43

Date of Birth: 03/15/1978 Age: 43 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 10821 NORTH MILITARY TRAIL, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL 33410

Occupation: SECRATARY in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: JOSE HERNANDEZ - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU

Incident #: MCSO21CAD170854 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008141

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

