MITCHELL-IRIZARRY, MARY ELLEN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/08/2021 | 15:43
Date of Birth: 03/15/1978 Age: 43 Gender: F Race: W
Address: 10821 NORTH MILITARY TRAIL, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL 33410
Occupation: SECRATARY in TAVERNIER
Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD,
Arresting Officer/Agency: JOSE HERNANDEZ - MCSO\DIST 6/7 CIU
Incident #: MCSO21CAD170854 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008141
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION