MIXON, CORY JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 05/12/2022 | 22:43

Date of Birth: 07/14/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 480 HIGHLAND BLVD, TARPON SPRINGS, FL 33759

Occupation: BARTENDER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 5690 MALONEY AV, STOCK ISLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD082234 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003895

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING

