MIXON, CORY JAMES

Arrest Date/Time: 01/29/2022 | 03:00

Date of Birth: 07/14/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD016372 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000770

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION