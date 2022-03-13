MOLETTEIRE, LOGAN MALLORY

Arrest Date/Time: 03/13/2022 | 11:59

Date of Birth: 04/15/1994 Age: 27 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2176 TANAGAR COURT, INDIALANTIC, FL 32903

Occupation: COOK in MELBOURNE

Arrest Location: 508 SOUTHARD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: Key West Police Department

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 316.1935.1 FLEE/ELUDE POLICE 1 Felony Count(s) of 784.08.2c BATTERY 1 Felony Count(s) of 777.03.2a PUBLIC ORDER CRIMES