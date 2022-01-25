MOLINA DIAZ, YONEL RAFAEL

Arrest Date/Time: 01/25/2022 | 16:28

Date of Birth: 10/07/1979 Age: 42 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF MARATHON, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: NONE

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD014163 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000678

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

