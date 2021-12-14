MOMANEY, PATRICIA LYNN

Arrest Date/Time: 12/14/2021 | 14:12

Date of Birth: 01/06/1969 Age: 52 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY LOT 99E, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: REAL ESTATE AGENT in LAKE WORTH

Arrest Location: 3117 OVERSEAS HWY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: WILLIAM DANIELS - MCSO\DIST 4/5 SHIFT D

Incident #: MCSO21CAD188563 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF009104

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 900.04 CONTEMPT OF COURT

Recommended for you