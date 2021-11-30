MOMANEY, PATRICIA LYNN

Arrest Date/Time: 11/30/2021 | 19:24

Date of Birth: 01/06/1969 Age: 52 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 6099 OVERSEAS HWY LOT 99E, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: REAL ESTATE AGENT in LAKE WORTH

Arrest Location: 87 TINGLER LN, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: MEGHAN FOSTER - MCSO\DIST 4 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO21CAD179093 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008566

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 810.09.2a TRESPASSING