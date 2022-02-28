MONOS, ULYSSES RANDOLPH

Arrest Date/Time: 02/28/2022 | 00:27

Date of Birth: 09/03/1983 Age: 38 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 904 14TH STREET, FL CITY, FL 33034

Occupation: CONSTRUCTION

Arrest Location: US-1, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANFERNEE RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD034555 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001618

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2b MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.1 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL

