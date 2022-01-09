MOODY, ROBERT ALLEN

Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Arrest Date/Time: 01/08/2022 | 15:42
Date of Birth: 12/31/1961 Age: 60 Gender: M Race: W
Address: 406 PETRONIA ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040
Occupation: DELIVERY
Arrest Location: 3841 ROOSEVELT BLVD, KEY WEST
Arresting Officer/Agency: SPENCER CURRY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL
Incident #: MCSO22CAD004295 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000224
Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.03.4 MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.261 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL