Arrest Date/Time: 06/01/2022 | 21:46

Date of Birth: 01/14/1951 Age: 71 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5537 COLLEGE RD, STOCK ISLAND, FL 33040

Occupation: CHARTER FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD096083 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004459

Charges:

  • 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

