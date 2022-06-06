Arrest Date/Time: 06/06/2022 | 22:23

Date of Birth: 03/11/1989 Age: 33 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 1102 TRUMAN AVE, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: SERVER in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 1320 SIMONTON STREET, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a COCAINE-POSSESS
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 322.34.2b MOVING TRAFFIC VIOL
  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 320.02.1 NONMOVING TRAFFIC VIOL