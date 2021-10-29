MOOREHEAD, MICHAEL GRADY

Arrest Date/Time: 10/29/2021 | 10:54

Date of Birth: 11/27/1964 Age: 56 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 307 VACA RD, KEY LARGO, FL 33037

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 103200 OVERSEAS HWY, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency: TOMMY DURHAM - MCSO\DIST 7 ROAD PATROL SHIFT B1

Incident #: MCSO21CAD165787 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF007836

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

Recommended for you