Arrest Date/Time: 05/27/2022 | 22:36

Date of Birth: 12/18/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 21030 37 CT, MIAMI GARDENS, FL 33055

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED in MIAMI GARDEND

Arrest Location: 193 PALMERO DR, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges:

  • 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 327.66.1 HEALTH-SAFETY

Recommended for you