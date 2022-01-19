MORALES, MARIO ANTONIO

Arrest Date/Time: 01/19/2022 | 11:33

Date of Birth: 08/03/1995 Age: 26 Gender: M Race: B

Address: 11310 30TH ST, TAMPA, FL 33612

Occupation: UNEMPLOYED

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: LAKESHA GRANT - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "A" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD010578 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000525

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

