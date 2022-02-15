MORALES, PEDRO

Arrest Date/Time: 02/15/2022 | 16:53

Date of Birth: 03/18/1993 Age: 28 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 24863 OVERSEAS HWY, SUMMERLAND KEY, FL 33042

Occupation: CRAB FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD026804 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001278

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION