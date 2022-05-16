MORALES, RAMON EDUARDO

Arrest Date/Time: 05/16/2022 | 17:46

Date of Birth: 10/14/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 5501 3RD AVE, STOCK ISLAND, FL

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5525 COLLEGE ROAD,

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD084537 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF004003

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

