MORALES, RIGOBERTO

Arrest Date/Time: 05/13/2022 | 01:55

Date of Birth: 02/05/1968 Age: 54 Gender: M Race: W

Address: F20 CROSS ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: FISHERMAN

Arrest Location: 23 ATLANTIC BLVD, KEY LARGO

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD066065 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF003135

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 810.06 BURGL TOOLS-POSSESS

Recommended for you