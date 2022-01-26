MORALES, RIGOBERTO

Arrest Date/Time: 01/26/2022 | 02:29

Date of Birth: 05/17/1985 Age: 36 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 2 BETTY ROSE DR, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: BUILD POOLS in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 2 BETTY ROSE DR, ROCKLAND KEY

Arresting Officer/Agency: PAUL MCNALLEY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD014423 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000689

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

