MORALES, ROBERT

Arrest Date/Time: 11/23/2021 | 13:59

Date of Birth: 03/08/1987 Age: 34 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 20F CROSS ST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 10 AVE,

Arresting Officer/Agency: MCSO\SPECIAL OPS - NARCOTICS

Incident #: MCSO21CAD177997 - Offense #: MCSO21OFF008504

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

Recommended for you