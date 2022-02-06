MORALES SUPALL, LYZBETH GISSELLE

Arrest Date/Time: 02/05/2022 | 23:55

Date of Birth: 09/30/1997 Age: 24 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 953 73 ST OCEAN 4, MARATHON, FL 33050

Occupation: HOSTESS in KEY COLONY BEACH

Arrest Location: OVERSEAS HIGHWAY, MARATHON

Arresting Officer/Agency: CORBIN HRADECKY - MCSO\DIST 4/5 SHIFT D

Incident #: MCSO22CAD021180 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000986

Charges: 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a MARIJUANA-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 893.147.1 DRUG EQUIP-POSSESS 1 Felony Count(s) of 893.13.6a DRUGS-POSSESS