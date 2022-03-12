MOREJON, ROBERT RAUL

Arrest Date/Time: 03/12/2022 | 00:46

Date of Birth: 11/07/1990 Age: 31 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 741 2ND AVE, FT LAUDERDALE, FL 33311

Occupation: LABOR in KEY WEST

Arrest Location: 2661 N.ROOSEVELT BLVD., KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: CANDIDA RODRIGUEZ - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "B" WATCH

Incident #: - Offense #:

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

