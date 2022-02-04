MORELEE, CHAD VINCENT

Arrest Date/Time: 02/04/2022 | 14:02

Date of Birth: 07/27/1970 Age: 51 Gender: M Race: W

Address: STREETS OF KEY WEST, KEY WEST, FL 33040

Occupation: Unknown

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD, KEY WEST

Arresting Officer/Agency: ROBERT SALTER - MCSO\KEY WEST CORRECTIONS "C" WATCH

Incident #: MCSO22CAD020332 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF000940

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

