MORENO FALCON, REBECA

Arrest Date/Time: 02/28/2022 | 21:26

Date of Birth: 03/26/1991 Age: 30 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 2603 10TH AVE, MIAMI, FL 33127

Occupation: OWNER

Arrest Location: 85MM NB \ OLD HWY, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency: ANDRES RAMIREZ - MCSO\DIST 6 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD034994 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001651

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

Recommended for you