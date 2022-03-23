MORGAN, JENNIFER ANN

Arrest Date/Time: 03/23/2022 | 18:35

Date of Birth: 05/31/1977 Age: 44 Gender: F Race: W

Address: 1 SUKOSHI LN, ISLAMORADA, FL 33036

Occupation: HEAD SALES in TAVERNIER

Arrest Location: 53 HIGH POINT RD, ISLAMORADA

Arresting Officer/Agency:

Incident #: MCSO22CAD049707 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF002351

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 903.0471 CONDIT RELEASE VIOLATION

