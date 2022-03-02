MORGAN, PRESTON

Arrest Date/Time: 03/02/2022 | 03:44

Date of Birth: 05/10/1982 Age: 39 Gender: M Race: W

Address: PO BOX 303, ETHEL, MO 39067

Occupation: DISHWASHER in BIG PINE KEY

Arrest Location: 24986 OVERSEAS HWY, SUMMERLAND

Arresting Officer/Agency: ZACHARY GILROY - MCSO\DIST 1 ROAD PATROL

Incident #: MCSO22CAD035760 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001691

Charges: 1 Misdemeanor Count(s) of 316.193.1a DUI-UNLAW BLD ALCH

