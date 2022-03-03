MORIARTY, MICHAEL JOSEPH

Arrest Date/Time: 03/03/2022 | 13:30

Date of Birth: 03/14/1961 Age: 60 Gender: M Race: W

Address: 22977 PORT ROYAL LN, CUDJOE, FL 33042

Occupation: BARTENDER

Arrest Location: 5501 COLLEGE RD,

Arresting Officer/Agency: YVONNE DIXON - MCSO\KV CORRECTIONS

Incident #: MCSO22CAD036861 - Offense #: MCSO22OFF001735

Charges: 1 Unknown Count(s) of 948.06 PROB VIOLATION

